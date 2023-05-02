Advertisement

Tuesday 2 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
James Crombie/INPHO The Sam Maguire Cup.
# New Format
Here are the 2023 GAA Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stage draws
The new format begins for this year’s All-Ireland football championships.
4.5k
2
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

THE DRAWS HAVE been made today for the 2023 Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stages.

The Sam Maguire group games begin on the weekend of 20-21 May, while the Tailteann Cup action in the groups commences a week earlier.

The make-up of the Sam Maguire groups will be confirmed after the provincial senior football finals,  this Sunday 7 May sees Galway take on Sligo in Connacht, while Kerry and Clare meet in Munster.

The Ulster final between Derry and Armagh is on Sunday 14 May, while the Leinster decider pits Dublin against Louth on the same day.

In the Tailteann Cup, New York will enter the competition at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

2023 All-Ireland senior football draw

  • Group 1: Munster winner (Kerry/Clare), Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth), Mayo, Cork.
  • Group 2: Connacht winner (Galway/Sligo), Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh), Tyrone, Westmeath.
  • Group 3: Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth), Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo), Roscommon, Kildare.
  • Group 4: Ulster winner (Derry/Armagh), Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare), Monaghan, Donegal.

2023 Tailteann Cup draw

  • Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London.
  • Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford. 
  • Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow.
  • Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim.

*****

The full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC on Friday 5 May, but here are the weekends that the games are scheduled for.

Sam Maguire Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20/21 May

  • Group 1: Munster champions (Kerry/Clare) v Mayo
  • Group 2: Connacht champions (Galway/Sligo) v Tyrone
  • Group 3: Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo) v Kildare
  • Group 4: Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare) v Donegal

Weekend 27/28 May

  • Group 1: Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth) v Cork
  • Group 2: Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh) v Westmeath
  • Group 3: Leinster champions (Dublin/Louth) v Roscommon
  • Group 4: Ulster champions (Derry/Armagh) v Monaghan

aidan-oshea James Crombie / INPHO Mayo's Aidan O'Shea. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 3/4 June

Group 1

  • Mayo v Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth)
  • Cork v Munster winner (Kerry/Clare)

Group 2

  • Tyrone v Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh)
  • Westmeath v Connacht winner (Galway/Sligo)

Group 3

  • Roscommon v Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo)
  • Kildare v Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth)

Group 4

  • Monaghan v Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare)
  • Donegal v Ulster winner (Derry/Armagh)

conor-mcmanus Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Monaghan's Conor McManus. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Weekend 17/18 June

Group 1

  • Munster winner (Kerry/Clare) v Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth)
  • Mayo v Cork

Group 2

  • Connacht winner (Galway/Sligo) v Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh)
  • Tyrone v Westmeath

Group 3

  • Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth) v Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo)
  • Roscommon v Kildare

Group 4

  • Ulster winner (Derry/Armagh)  v Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare)
  • Monaghan v Donegal

*****

mickey-graham Evan Logan / INPHO Cavan boss Mickey Graham. Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 13-14 May

  • Group 1: Cavan v Laois; Offaly v London.
  • Group 2 Meath v Tipperary; Down v Waterford.
  • Group 3: Limerick v Longford; Wicklow v Carlow.
  • Group 4: Fermanagh v Wexford; Antrim v Leitrim.

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20-21 May

  • Group 1: Laois v Offaly; London v Cavan
  • Group 2: Tipperary v Down; Waterford v Meath. 
  • Group 3: Longford v Wicklow; Carlow v Limerick.
  • Group 4: Wexford v Antrim; Leitrim v Fermanagh.

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Weekend 3-4 June

  • Group 1: Cavan v Offaly; Laois v London.
  • Group 2: Meath v Down; Tipperary v Waterford.
  • Group 3: Limerick v Wicklow; Longford v Carlow.
  • Group 4: Fermanagh v Antrim; Wexford v Leitrim.

