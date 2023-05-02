Here are the 2023 GAA Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stage draws

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
THE DRAWS HAVE been made today for the 2023 Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stages.
The Sam Maguire group games begin on the weekend of 20-21 May, while the Tailteann Cup action in the groups commences a week earlier.
The make-up of the Sam Maguire groups will be confirmed after the provincial senior football finals, this Sunday 7 May sees Galway take on Sligo in Connacht, while Kerry and Clare meet in Munster.
The Ulster final between Derry and Armagh is on Sunday 14 May, while the Leinster decider pits Dublin against Louth on the same day.
In the Tailteann Cup, New York will enter the competition at the preliminary quarter-final stage.
*****
The full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC on Friday 5 May, but here are the weekends that the games are scheduled for.
Round 1 (first named team at home)
Weekend 20/21 May
Weekend 27/28 May
Round 2 (first named team at home)
Weekend 3/4 June
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
Group 4
Round 3 (neutral venues)
Weekend 17/18 June
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
Group 4
*****
Round 1 (first named team at home)
Weekend 13-14 May
Round 2 (first named team at home)
Weekend 20-21 May
Round 3 (neutral venues)
Weekend 3-4 June
