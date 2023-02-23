Advertisement

# Gardaí
GAA star released without charge after arrest in fraud investigation
The man was arrested yesterday as gardaí investigate alleged fraud.
46 minutes ago

THE GAA STAR arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into alleged fraud has been released without charge.

Gardaí confirmed that the man was released with no charges made and that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday, officers officers in the eastern region apprehended a “male in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud”.

The man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an offence under Section 6 Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud) Offences Act, 2001. The Eastern Region covers much of Leinster and the south-east, aside from Dublin, which is its own garda region. 

The Journal previously reported that gardaí attached to the economic crime bureau were investigating whether the retired player claimed to have an illness and asked friends and family for money to travel abroad for experimental treatment.

The sum of fraud being investigated is approximately €1 million.

Several statements of complaint are believed to have been made to gardaí in the last three months.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor and Eoghan Dalton

Author
Lauren Boland
