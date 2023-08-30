Gabon soldiers claim they have seized power, and 'cancel' country's election results

A DOZEN GABONESE soldiers appeared on television in the early hours of this morning announcing they were “putting an end to the current regime” and cancelling the results of the recent election that, according to official results, President Ali Bongo Ondimba won.

The soldiers also announced the closure of the country’s borders.

During the announcement, journalists heard gunfire ring out in the Gabonese capital, Libreville.

While announcing the cancellation of the results one of the soldiers said “all the institutions of the republic” had been dissolved.

“We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime”, one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, adding that he was speaking on behalf of the “Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions”.

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled,” he added.

“All the institutions of the republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court,” he added, announcing the closure of the country’s borders “until further notice”.

Among the soldiers were members of the Republican Guard as well as soldiers of the regular army and police officers.

The statement was also broadcast on Gabon 1 public television.

Gabon is a sparsely populated and densely forested country in Central Africa, with an estimated population of 2.3 million people.

After 50 years of colonial rule, France agreed to Gabon gaining independence in 1960.

Advertisement

The family of the current president has held power since 1967, through the Gabonese Democratic Party.

Irregularities in previous elections have been noted by regulators.

Human rights abuses in Gabon including credible reports of torture and inhuman treatment by the government, problems with the independence of the judiciary, restrictions of freedom of the press, the inability of citizens to change their government peacefully and more have been noted by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, human rights and labour.

The bureau has also noted that the Government has made strides in trying to implement anti-corruption measures.

Gunfire in the capital

AFP journalists heard gunfire in several districts of Libreville during the statement.

The announcement came shortly after the national election authority said Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, had won a third term in Saturday’s election with 64.27 percent of the vote.

Bongo’s main rival, Albert Ondo Ossa, won just 30.77 percent of the vote, according to the results.

Ondo Ossa had denounced “fraud orchestrated by the Bongo camp”, claiming victory ahead of the closure of polls.

On Monday, Ondo Ossa’s campaign manager Mike Jocktane called on Bongo to hand over power “without bloodshed”, insisting a partial count had Ondo Ossa clearly ahead, without providing any proof.

Gabonese law forbids any publication of partial results pending the final result which only the Gabonese Elections Centre, the body that organises the polls, is legally allowed to publish.

The official election results were broadcast at 03:30 (02:30 GMT) on state television without any prior announcement of the event.

Before polls closed on Saturday, Bongo’s government imposed a curfew and a nationwide internet shutdown to prevent the spread of “false news” and possible violence.

© Agence France-Presse