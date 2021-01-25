#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

A successful vaccine rollout 'should see economy recover in second half of 2021'

The Central Bank governor said today that the positive economist forecast “remains contingent on key assumptions regarding Covid-19 developments.”

By Press Association Monday 25 Jan 2021, 4:19 PM
16 minutes ago 2,035 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5335219
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A SUCCESSFUL VACCINE rollout should see the Irish economy recover in the second half of the year, the governor of the Central Bank has said.

An ESRI report last month found that the impact of the Covid-19 crisis has been much “more severe” on the Irish economy than that of the global financial crisis in 2008.

But in a virtual address to staff and students at the University of Limerick, Gabriel Makhlouf said the economic forecast for late 2021 is positive.

He said: “Our latest economic analysis and forecasts suggest that while we must weather the lockdown – and subdued output – for another while yet, come the second half of the year, and assuming a successful deployment of the vaccine, the economy should begin to recover.

“Supported by strong government income support measures, we forecast modified domestic demand to increase by 2.9% this year, following an estimated decline of around 7.1% in 2020.

“We see a further rise in modified domestic demand of 3.6% in 2022.

“But of course, this remains contingent on key assumptions regarding Covid-19 developments.”

Makhlouf said the resilience of the financial system and the economy had been key in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

He said the financial system has been able to absorb rather than amplify the effects of the shock.

Makhlouf added: “The Government has had significant resources available to respond to the pandemic, with the rise in the deficit and debt ratios both warranted and necessary.

“Policy has been in a position to support the productive capacity of the economy and in particular to avoid scarring effects such as long-term unemployment.”

But he warned that recovery in the jobs market will lag behind the broader economic recovery.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said: “Unfortunately for many people in the community, the recovery in the labour market is likely to lag somewhat until the broader economic recovery is better established.

“We estimate unemployment is likely to increase from 6.2% in 2020 to an average of 9.3% this year, before declining to 7.8% in 2022, a rate well above the pre-pandemic level of about 5%.

“Though high, for comparison, the unemployment rate peaked at just over 16% in 2011/2012 following the crisis a decade ago.

“It will take time to regain pre-pandemic levels of employment. For that to happen, either sectors which were most affected by the pandemic will have to recover fully, or other sectors will have to grow faster in order to absorb the excess labour capacity.”

Looking ahead, Makhlouf said: “All of our work will of course be dominated by our ongoing focus on the pandemic.

“We will continue to deepen our understanding of its impacts and take any necessary steps to enable the financial system to support the recovery.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie