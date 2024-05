The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Galway 0-16

Mayo 0-15

GOALKEEPER CONNOR GLEESON was Galway’s hero as he kicked a last-gasp free to beat Mayo and clinch a Connacht senior football championship three-in-a-row.

Gleeson’s late winner sparked joyous celebrations in Pearse Stadium, Salthill, and sent the Tribesmen into an All-Ireland group with the Ulster runner-up (Donegal or Armagh), Derry and Westmeath.

Advertisement

Mayo must now regroup as they prepare to face the Leinster winner (Dublin or Louth), Roscommon and Cavan when the round-robin stages begin.

Clare 1-13

Kerry 0-23

SEAN O’SHEA KICKED 0-9 as Kerry sealed their fourth straight Munster senior football title with a seven-point win over Clare in Ennis.

Kerry’s 85th provincial crown places them in Group 4 of the All-Ireland series, alongside the Leinster runners-up, Monaghan, and Meath.

Clare go into Group 3 with the Ulster champions, Tyrone, and Cork.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.