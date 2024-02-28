Advertisement
Cork vs Clare in the Munster Hurling League, January 2024 Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Would you like to see Gaelic games included in the Olympics?

The idea is part of the GAA’s strategic plan for 2024-2026.
22
4.5k
1 hour ago

THE GAA IS looking to have gaelic football, hurling and camogie included at future Olympic Games.

World GAA announced the idea last week as part of their first-ever strategic plan for the next three years.

The move would require recognition from the International Olympic Committee, with the plan stating that “taking the first steps towards this goal is crucial for the GAA”.

So today we’re asking: Would you like to see Gaelic games included in the Olympics?


Poll Results:

No (804)
Yes (427)
Unsure (73)
No interest, no opinion (56)

Readers Comments
