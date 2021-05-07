#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 7 May 2021
Advertisement

Gaeltacht summer courses cancelled for the second year running

Work is underway on developing an appropriate stabilisation package for the sector.

By Christina Finn Friday 7 May 2021, 2:20 PM
11 minutes ago 551 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5431107
Image: Shutterstock/Remizov
Image: Shutterstock/Remizov

SUMMER GAELTACHT COURSES have been cancelled for the second year running. 

During a departmental consultation process, mná tí, who provide accommodation for students, and course operators expressed “considerable health and safety concerns” for Gaeltacht families and the local communities arising from the hosting of summer courses due to Covid-19.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers said a decision has therefore been taken not to proceed with State-backed courses in summer 2021.

He said work is now underway on developing an appropriate stabilisation package for the sector.

“We engaged extensively with all those crucial to the operation of Gaeltacht summer colleges including mná tí and the colleges themselves. In the course of this, it was very clear that Gaeltacht accommodation providers were concerned about bringing visiting children into their homes in the context of the public health situation. I completely understand and respect those views,” he said. 

Chambers said there were concerns about hosting large numbers of teenagers, who are not vaccinated, in their homes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are conscious of the consequences of this decision for the Gaeltacht economy which is reliant on the summer courses. For this reason, we will evaluate the impact of this development on the sector with a view to progressing an appropriate stabilisation package,” he said.

“I understand that this will be disappointing for many young people who were looking forward to attending this year. Some Irish Colleges will be offering online digital courses in 2021 and the Department is also supporting a number of digital initiatives to allow young people to continue to develop their language skills over the summer months and beyond,” added Chambers.

The minister said he is confident that a solution can be reached over the coming weeks which will ensure courses can continue into 2022 and beyond.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie