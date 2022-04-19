Camogie player (20s) dies after accident during game

A CAMOGIE PLAYER has died following an accident during a match.

The incident happened at a camogie club at Ardrahan yesterday afternoon.

The woman, who had represented Galway at junior level and who played for Athenry, was brought to hospital with serious head injuries. She died today.

As a mark of respect to the deceased and her family, Galway Camogie said it has postponed all adult and juvenile games this week, to be rescheduled at a later day.

Advertisement

Gardai confirmed they attended the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí were called to an incident in Ardrahan on Monday, 18th April 2022. A woman was later taken to University Hospital Galway.”