Thursday 20 July 2023
# dominic street
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man seriously assaulted in Galway City
The assault occurred on Dominic Street at about 2.30pm this morning.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in the city in the small hours of this morning.

The assault occurred on Dominic Street at about 2.30pm this morning.

A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Any road users, including taxi drivers and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Dominic Street, Galway between 2am and 2.45am this morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations ongoing.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
