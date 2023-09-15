15 people arrested in relation to Galway brawl that saw man and woman run over by car

15 PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to a public order and endangered incident in Galway city at the weekend in which a man and woman were run over by a car, and seriously injured as a result.

Two men were also assaulted during the course of the incident, which occurred on the Headford Road on Sunday, and involved a large group of people.

Overall four people were hospitalised.

Gardaí today stated that three men (40s, 30s, and 20s) were arrested during an operation this morning in the Galway area – bringing the total number arrested since the weekend to 15.

They are currently being detained at a garda station in the Western Region.

Videos of the incident in question were widely circulated on social media.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“They are particularly appealing to those who were in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour, to contact them.

“Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area are urged to provide this material to the Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.