Woman (50s) seriously injured after she was struck by a car last night in Galway

The road at Carrowmanagh was briefly closed.

The road at Carrowmanagh was briefly closed.

A WOMAN IN her 50s was seriously injured last night, after she was struck by a car in Galway.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at approximately 8.45pm on a local road at Carrowmanagh, Oughterard.

The woman was removed from the scene by ambulance and is currently in a critical condition at University Hospital Galway.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 40s, was uninjured.

The road was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

In particular, they are keen to speak to anyone who travelled between Oughterard and Carrowmanagh between approximately 8pm and 9pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station 091-514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.