Appeal for witnesses to crash in Galway after driver failed to remain at scene

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a road crash in Galway in the early hours of this morning after one of the drivers failed to remain at the scene.

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, occurred on Gort Road in Loughrea at 2.10am today.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, and the pillion passenger, a woman aged in her 30s, were both taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene is now underway and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.