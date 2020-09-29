'They should be ashamed': Concern over large crowds gathered in Galway city

LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES HAVE expressed concern about large crowds of people seen gathered in Galway city last night, as health officials warn of rising case numbers.

Photos and video footage shared on social media showed a large number of people near the Spanish Arch, with groups also shown on Shop Street.

Fianna Fáil Senator Ollie Crowe said he had sympathy for students entering college for first time during the pandemic but these scenes “are simply unacceptable, particularly with recent growth in Galway cases”.

“I have contacted Mill Street gardaí and written to NUIG President though I fear damage may be done,” he added.

Social Democrats councillor Owen Hanley said every person who failed to adhere to the restrictions in the crowds in Galway last night “should be ashamed”.

“Not only are you putting the whole city at risk but you are sacrificing the experience of the next entire college year for your class mates and yourselves,” he said, adding they they should display more “common sense and cop on”

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare also said this kind of activity will lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Spanish Arch, Galway tonight. Numbers will inevitability continue to rise. I’d expect Level 3 restriction before the end of the week.... pic.twitter.com/cBLUoJOfj9 — Cllr. Eddie Hoare (@EddieHoareFG) September 28, 2020

On Monday RTÉ’s Brian O’Connell also shared a number of videos of crowds on the streets of Cork city after the pubs had closed for the night. He said social distancing inside the pubs had been good but “the streets were a different story”.

Yesterday evening Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said around 70 cases of Covid-19 over the past 14 days have been linked to pubs and restaurants in Cork.

“That’s in the context of 350 cases in Cork over the past fortnight,” said Dr Glynn. He said a “significant cluster” had also been linked to a house party in Galway.

The number of cases of #COVID19 in Cork, Galway, Monaghan & Roscommon have increased over the past week. Please continue to follow public health advice, reduce your social contacts and keep your distance from others. Assume that you or those you meet are potentially infectious. pic.twitter.com/jipMCyfIjY — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) September 28, 2020

Officials yesterday confirmed a further 390 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of yesterday’s figures, some 209 cases were confirmed in Dublin which is currently under Level 3 restrictions.

Some 27 cases were in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Monaghan, seven in Roscommon, seven in Tipperary, seven in Waterford, seven in Wexford, six in Limerick, six in Longford, five in Laois, five in Meath, five in Offaly, and five in Sligo.

The remaining 23 cases were spread across eight counties.