Dublin edge closer to Division 1 final after eight-point win over Galway

Dublin 0-22

Galway 0-14

THE OUTCOME WAS never in doubt from an early stage as Dublin cruised to a comfortable victory over a depleted Galway outfit at a wintry Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The All-Ireland champions racked up a fourth win of the campaign to stay on course for a place in the Division 1 final while the Tribesmen remain in the relegation zone after a third defeat in six matches.

