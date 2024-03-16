Advertisement
Con O'Callaghan in action for Dublin. Evan Logan/INPHO
Allianz Football League

Dublin edge closer to Division 1 final after eight-point win over Galway

Galway remain in the relegation zone after their third defeat in six matches.
57 minutes ago
Dublin 0-22

Galway 0-14

THE OUTCOME WAS never in doubt from an early stage as Dublin cruised to a comfortable victory over a depleted Galway outfit at a wintry Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The All-Ireland champions racked up a fourth win of the campaign to stay on course for a place in the Division 1 final while the Tribesmen remain in the relegation zone after a third defeat in six matches.

