Four people killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Galway

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE died in a multiple-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving three vehicles that occurred at 7.40pm yesterday on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, County Galway.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations.

The M6 in both directions between Junction 14 and 15 is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.