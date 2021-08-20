#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Friday 20 August 2021
Four people killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Galway

The incident happened yesterday evening at Junction 15 of the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 20 Aug 2021, 8:13 AM
1 hour ago 21,460 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5527282
Image: RollingNews.ie
FOUR PEOPLE HAVE died in a multiple-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving three vehicles that occurred at 7.40pm yesterday on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, County Galway.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations.

The M6 in both directions between Junction 14 and 15 is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

