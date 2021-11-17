Man arrested in connection with Galway firework incident which left woman seriously injured

The incident took place near the top of Eyre Square on 22 October.

The incident took place near the top of Eyre Square on 22 October.

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested as part of the investigation into a fireworks incident in Galway city last month which saw a young woman sustain serious injuries.

The woman was hit in the face with a firework as she sat at a bus stop near Eyre Square in the city centre on 22 October.

The young woman suffered serious injury as a result of the incident and was rushed from the scene by ambulance.

It is understood that the firework was launched from close to the Tourist Information Kiosk on Eyre Square which is situated across the street from where the woman was sitting.

The man was arrested today. He is currently being detained at a south Dublin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.