Garda investigation after blaze at Co Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a fire at a hotel earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Galway overnight.

Gardaí said that at around 11.35pm last night the blaze started at the Ross Lake Hotel in Rosscahill, requiring the Fire Services to attend the scene and bring the fire under control.

There were no persons inside the building at the time of the incident.

The Ross Lake Hotel, which is roughly 20km from Galway city and on the outskirts of Connemara, has not been in use for a number of years but was due to welcome 70 international protection applicants over the coming days.

The site has been the subject of protests in recent days against the use of the hotel for asylum seekers.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into what they called a “criminal damage incident” and have preserved the scene for a technical examination due to take place later today.

The Department of Integration has been contacted for comment.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at Clifden Garda Station 095 22500 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.