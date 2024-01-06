Gardaí investigating arson attack on Galway hotel search houses and make seizures in Oughterard

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING an arson attack on a hotel near Oughterard, Co Galway that was earmarked to house asylum seekers have searched four properties in the locality and made seizures.



A garda spokesperson said that searches were conducted in the Rosscahill area this morning by personnel from both the Galway Divisional Crime unit and the National Bureau of Crime Investigation.

The officers were seeking to obtain evidence linked to the arson attack on the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill on 16 December.

To date, the investigative team have taken 145 statements relating to the attack on the hotel.

The Garda Commissioner previously told the Policing Authority that Gardaí believed the perpetrators of the attack were locals, at a meeting last month.

The garda spokesperson said that a number of exhibits were seized from the houses that were searched today, which will now be subject to analysis “which will determine the next stages of the investigation”.

They added that Gardaí are conducting a “large scale” investigation into the arson attack on the hotel.



An incident room has been established under the direction of a senior investigating officer. To date, the investigating team have conducted 229 investigative tasks and taken 145 statements in relation to the attack.

The Gardaí are once again renewing their appeal for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“The investigation team would like to thank the local community for their support to date and are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them.

“In particular, members of the community in the Roscahill, Oughterard and surrounding areas who may be able to assist Gardaí are asked to come forward.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.