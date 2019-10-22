Galway named one of the best cities in the world to visit

GALWAY HAS BEEN named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet – coming in ahead of Vancouver and Dubai.
The travel media company unveiled its Best in Travel 2020 last night.
The top 10 cities on the list are:
- Salzburg, Austria
- Washington DC, US
- Cairo, Egypt
- Galway
- Bonn, Germany
- La Paz, Bolivia
- Kochi, India
- Vancouver, Canada
- Dubai, UAE
- Denver, USA
Lonely Planet describes Galway as “brilliantly bohemian” and arguably Ireland’s “most engaging city”.
The city will be European Capital of Culture next year and the guide adds: “vivid and vibrant, brimful of imagination, Galway in 2020 is home to a year-long, city-wide, arty party”.
Tourism Ireland said it will use Galway’s inclusion on the list to promote the city in the coming weeks and months. A promotional campaign will roll out in Britain, the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.
Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, described the accolade as “well-deserved”, and said it is “a great hook to continue to promote Galway and Ireland around the world as a must-visit destination”.
