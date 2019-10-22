Galway named one of the best cities in the world to visit

Shop Street in Galway city, which is known for busking and performances.

GALWAY HAS BEEN named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet – coming in ahead of Vancouver and Dubai.

The travel media company unveiled its Best in Travel 2020 last night.

The top 10 cities on the list are:

Salzburg, Austria

Washington DC, US

Cairo, Egypt

Galway

Bonn, Germany

La Paz, Bolivia

Kochi, India

Vancouver, Canada

Dubai, UAE

Denver, USA

Lonely Planet describes Galway as “brilliantly bohemian” and arguably Ireland’s “most engaging city”.

The city will be European Capital of Culture next year and the guide adds: “vivid and vibrant, brimful of imagination, Galway in 2020 is home to a year-long, city-wide, arty party”.

Tourism Ireland said it will use Galway’s inclusion on the list to promote the city in the coming weeks and months. A promotional campaign will roll out in Britain, the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, described the accolade as “well-deserved”, and said it is “a great hook to continue to promote Galway and Ireland around the world as a must-visit destination”.