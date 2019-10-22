This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway named one of the best cities in the world to visit

Lonely Planet describes Galway as “brilliantly bohemian”.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,617 Views 10 Comments
Shop Street in Galway city, which is known for busking and performances.
Image: Shutterstock/Milosz Maslanka
Image: Shutterstock/Milosz Maslanka

GALWAY HAS BEEN named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet – coming in ahead of Vancouver and Dubai. 

The travel media company unveiled its Best in Travel 2020 last night.

The top 10 cities on the list are:

  • Salzburg, Austria
  • Washington DC, US
  • Cairo, Egypt
  • Galway
  • Bonn, Germany
  • La Paz, Bolivia
  • Kochi, India
  • Vancouver, Canada
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Denver, USA

Lonely Planet describes Galway as “brilliantly bohemian” and arguably Ireland’s “most engaging city”.

The city will be European Capital of Culture next year and the guide adds: “vivid and vibrant, brimful of imagination, Galway in 2020 is home to a year-long, city-wide, arty party”.

Tourism Ireland said it will use Galway’s inclusion on the list to promote the city in the coming weeks and months. A promotional campaign will roll out in Britain, the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, described the accolade as “well-deserved”, and said it is “a great hook to continue to promote Galway and Ireland around the world as a must-visit destination”.

