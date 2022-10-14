Planning permission for controversial Galway Ring Road to be quashed

PLANS TO DEVELOP a new ring road in Galway to alleviate congestion have been scrapped after An Bord Pleanála said it did not take into account the State’s Climate Action Plan when considering the development.

The green light had been given to the contentious proposal last year. But now this planning permission is set to be quashed.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly who originally lodged a submission against the Ring Road and in favour of a climate resilient solution for Galway welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála.

She said: “An Bord Pleanála agreeing decision to quash the Galway Ring Road today. They admit to not having taken the Climate Action Plan into account. Now it’s time to ramp up an approach to reducing traffic through public and active travel. A reimagined Galway is needed.”

Proposals for a road to relieve the city centre of some traffic have come and gone, dating back to the late ‘90s when studies were carried out in preparation for a bypass.

A proposal for an outer bypass was approved by An Bord Pleanála in 2008, but the plan was effectively back to square one in 2013 following a trip to the European Court of Justice, an investigation by our sister site Noteworthy reported last year.

The controversial 18km road, estimated to cost €600 million, had been aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the city which has been an issue in Galway for years.

The 18km road would have looped around the north of the city, giving drivers a way to access outer parts of the city and pass from east to west without entering the centre.

It was also intended to free up road space for cyclists, pedestrians and public transport in the city centre.

However, its critics said the proposal will do none of these things, and will simply be a costly, “overkill” solution to the congestion problem.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer