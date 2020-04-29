Gardaí investigating unexplained death of man (20s) in Galway

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the unexplained death of a man in his early 20s in Galway.

The man was found unresponsive at his home at Sea Road this morning.

He was later pronounced dead and his body has been moved to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardaí said the man’s death is not thought to be Covid-related.

They said they are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their enquiries.