Galway University Hospital accepts failings in care of 49-year-old woman who died of breast cancer

GALWAY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL has apologised to the family of a 49-year-old woman who died of breast cancer and accepted that there were failings in the care that she received.

Lynn Rocke, a mother-of-three from Mountbellew, Co Galway, passed away of metastatic breast carcinoma on 16 March 2020, having been diagnosed in March 2018.

Her husband Kieran Rocke sued the HSE for personal injuries, loss, damage, inconvenience and expense suffered due to what he claimed were missed opportunities for early detection and intervention in his wife’s care.

At the High Court today, the family settled their claim. The details of the settlement were not disclosed.

In a letter of apology to Kieran Rocke, Galway University Hospitals said it accepted that there were failings in the care provided to Lynn, which was “deeply regretted”.

“We wish to extend our sincere apologies to you and your family and also to offer sincere condolences on the passing of Lynn,” the letter stated.

Lynn had been having mammograms since 2010. There was a history of breast cancer in her family, with her mother passing away in her 40s due to the disease.

Lynn had attended numerous appointments for a variety of symptoms, including rib pain and chest soreness, and was referred for imaging tests.

Her family said that crucial mistakes were made in the interpretation of a mammogram Lynn had in 2013.

In 2017, Lynn underwent a number of examinations, including mammograms, X-rays and an MRI scan.

The MRI found kyphoscoliosis, an abnormal curvature, and an infiltrative process in Lynn’s spine. But her family claimed that a suggested CT scan was neglected and crucial breast examinations were either overlooked or incomplete

Her family said that Lynn’s health deteriorated in the months that followed, and on 16 March 2018, she was diagnosed with extensive metastatic bone disease, breast lesions and ovarian enlargement.

She died exactly two years later, on 16 March 2020.

Speaking about today’s ruling, Kieran Rocke said that Lynn “will always be in our hearts and thoughts”.

“Undoubtedly, March is particularly difficult as it brings another anniversary of her passing,” he said.

“As my family moves forward, our hope is that Lynn’s legacy becomes a catalyst for positive change within our healthcare system, ensuring that no one else has to endure the pain that my family is going through.

“There is always somebody missing. Lynn’s death has left a wound that will never heal. A life that is gone forever, laughter that will never be heard again, a devoted mother and wife that will be forever loved and missed.”