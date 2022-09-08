Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 8 September 2022
Advertisement

After years of delays, Govt appoints the first ever gambling regulator to oversee sector

Campaigners have long said the industry cannot be allowed to self-regulate.

By Christina Finn Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,223 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5861386
As far back as 2013, the government was seeking to create new laws around gambling.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
As far back as 2013, the government was seeking to create new laws around gambling.
As far back as 2013, the government was seeking to create new laws around gambling.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AFTER YEARS OF delays, Ireland’s very first CEO of the new Gambling Regulatory Authority has been appointed. 

The Programme for Government committed to setting up a gambling regulator, which will have responsibility for regulating both in-person and online gambling, gambling advertising, websites and apps.

Provision will also be made by the gambling authority to regulate in respect of the protection of vulnerable persons.

A social fund will also be established to support research, information campaigns and even treatment. This fund will be supported by levies on betting companies.

Campaigners have long said the industry cannot be allowed to self-regulate, and that Ireland should introduce legislation to regulate an industry that has seen revenues skyrocket in recent decades.

Slow movement

The Irish government has been very slow to regulate the gambling arena. 

As far back as 2013, the government was seeking to create new laws around gambling in Ireland and a regulator to oversee it.

In 2005, the UK Gambling Commission was set up, however it has only been in the last two years that there has been movement. 

The Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform James Browne today announced the appointment of Anne Marie Caulfield as the new CEO of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

It is expected that the authority will commence operations as soon as possible after the draft Gambling Regulation Bill is enacted, with the authority to become operational in 2023.

The minister said the appointment of a CEO of the authority “is an important milestone”in achieving greater regulation of the gambling industry in Ireland.

Related Reads

09.02.22 There are an estimated 12,000 problem gamblers in Ireland, health report finds
05.04.21 'Not fit for purpose': Problem gambling supports 'lumped in' with alcohol and drug addiction services
06.03.21 'We've reached a point of no return - it's an epidemic': Problem gambling fears raised as bookie revenues soar

“This is an incredibly important piece of work from a social perspective and will make a real difference in preventing harm to people from problem gambling, but also to ensuring that modern and effective licensing and regulatory measures are in place for the industry,” said Browne.

He said the appointment of the CEO in parallel with the drafting and passage of the the legislation, will ensure that authority can “hit the ground running”.

Caulfield, who has held a number of senior civil service positions as well as previously holding the role of Director of the Residential Tenancies Board, said “effective and efficient regulation of this sector is crucial and I relish the challenge of putting that framework in place”.

Labour senator Mark Wall welcomed the appointment, but said political ambition is needed to protect problem gamblers. He called for all gambling ads to be banned, stating that “Government has a real opportunity to be global leaders in this space if they just have the ambition to do so”.

Conor Grant, chief executive of Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment’s UK and Ireland division, welcomed the news, stating that as a “long-standing advocate of evidence-based measures and a well-resourced regulator, Flutter welcomes the appointment of Anne Marie Caulfield as Chief Executive Designate of the Gambling Regulatory Authority”.

“This represents clear progress towards the establishment of the Authority, which should have broad powers to respond to the dynamic and fast-paced nature of our industry,” he said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie