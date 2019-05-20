Open Thread: What did you think of the Game of Thrones finale?

[NOTE THAT THIS POST IS DARK AND FULL OF SPOILERS. Best not to read if you've not seen the last episode of Game of Thrones yet.]

SO THAT’S IT.

After 8 seasons, 73 episodes, thousands of deaths, countless betrayals and one Red Wedding, Game of Thrones is over.

This season certainly divided opinion as the show aimed to tie together all the various strands and plot points that had been devised all along.

After Daenerys wreaked havoc with Drogon, killing thousands of the King’s Landing people she said she’d save, it was fairly predictable that Jon, Tyrion, Arya et al would turn on her.

And so they did, with Jon Snow dealing the fatal blow to his Queen before Drogon rather aptly destroys the throne that people have spent an age fighting over.

And who to replace her? To the surprise of many (but not the bookies who had him as favourite before the season began) it was Bran that was chosen to be the new king of the now-six kingdoms.

After Tyrion gave the kind of speech he used to be so good at, the most powerful people left alive in Westeros quickly dismiss the idea of democracy and choose Bran as their leader.

And, in fact, from finding his siblings dead in the rubble of the Red Keep, his heart-to-heart with Jon before Dany’s death and his first meeting of the Small Council – this was very much Tyrion’s episode.

For him at least, that was a satisfying ending as he aims to help fix the world that – let’s face it – is in a terrible state after all that’s transpired.

Along with Sansa, Jon and Arya it wrapped it all up quite well with no real sting in the tail at the very end.

