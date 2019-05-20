This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open Thread: What did you think of the Game of Thrones finale?

What do we all do now?

By Sean Murray Monday 20 May 2019, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 8,215 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4643450
Image: HBO
Image: HBO

[NOTE THAT THIS POST IS DARK AND FULL OF SPOILERS. Best not to read if you've not seen the last episode of Game of Thrones yet.]

SO THAT’S IT.

After 8 seasons, 73 episodes, thousands of deaths, countless betrayals and one Red Wedding, Game of Thrones is over.

This season certainly divided opinion as the show aimed to tie together all the various strands and plot points that had been devised all along.

After Daenerys wreaked havoc with Drogon, killing thousands of the King’s Landing people she said she’d save, it was fairly predictable that Jon, Tyrion, Arya et al would turn on her.

And so they did, with Jon Snow dealing the fatal blow to his Queen before Drogon rather aptly destroys the throne that people have spent an age fighting over.

And who to replace her? To the surprise of many (but not the bookies who had him as favourite before the season began) it was Bran that was chosen to be the new king of the now-six kingdoms.

After Tyrion gave the kind of speech he used to be so good at, the most powerful people left alive in Westeros quickly dismiss the idea of democracy and choose Bran as their leader. 

And, in fact, from finding his siblings dead in the rubble of the Red Keep, his heart-to-heart with Jon before Dany’s death and his first meeting of the Small Council – this was very much Tyrion’s episode. 

For him at least, that was a satisfying ending as he aims to help fix the world that – let’s face it – is in a terrible state after all that’s transpired. 

Along with Sansa, Jon and Arya it wrapped it all up quite well with no real sting in the tail at the very end. 

Now it’s your turn.

Was it a satisfying ending? Would you rather have seen someone else on the throne? Was Dany hard done by?

Let us know in the comments. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie