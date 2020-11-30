#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 November 2020
Gardaí launch investigation after man allegedly attacked by group of teens in unprovoked Dublin park assault

The incident happened arund 7pm last night.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 30 Nov 2020, 3:45 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was attacked by a gang of teenagers who allegedly “took turns” to beat the victim while he was lying prone on the ground.

The man was walking through Baldoyle park in north Dublin yesterday evening when he was set upon by the group of eight teenagers.

He was beaten across the head and face but the gang who “took turns” attacking him, according to an eyewitness.

Juliane Rehmienier was walking her dogs with a friend when she saw the attack unfold. 

The social care worker said the man walked towards them and was “minding his own business” before he was attacked.

Juliane told TheJournal.ie: “We were just walking and then we could hear this shouting. They surrounded him and then they started beating him.”

Juliane said she appealed to the leader of the group to stop and asked him why the teenagers were attacking him.

It is understood the boys had earlier surrounded the victim and he had attempted to push his way through them.

Juliane added: “It was just so surreal. They just started beating him. We kept shouting at them to stop. They had this metal pipe thing and they keep hitting him over the head with it. It looked like they really wanted to hurt him. They just were taking turns hitting him.”

The boys eventually left and Juliane and her friend tended to the injured man. There was blood running down his face and his nose appeared to be broken. Gardaí and an ambulance were called. 

Balydoyle and its surrounding areas have been dealing with several incidences of anti-social behaviour, which locals say have increased during Covid times. 

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that took place yesterday evening, shortly after 7pm in Baldoyle Park, Co Dublin.

“A man his 20s was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of his injuries following the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Garreth MacNamee
