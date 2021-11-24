#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Gardaí believe they have foiled a gangland gun attack after raids in Tallaght

Two men have been arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 5,084 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5610565
The seized weapons.
Image: An Garda Síochána
The seized weapons.

Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ SAY THEY believe they stopped a gangland gun attack in Dublin yesterday.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by several natioanl units carried out a planned operation in the Tallaght area of Dublin which resulted in the seizing of a loaded revolver and a vehicle bearing bogus number plates.

Two men, aged 51 and 22, have been detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 and are in custody in Dublin Garda stations.

Follow-up searches are ongoing, gardaí added.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who has charge of the Garda Síochána’s response to Organised and Serious Crime said: “The Garda Síochána believes, through the actions of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by other specialist units, we have again intervened in a threat to life situation that was likely to result in the death of at least one person. 

“The members of the Garda Síochána involved are to be commended for bringing this operation to a successful conclusion by seizing a loaded firearm and arresting suspects”.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

