This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man handed suspended sentence for crank call about gangland shooting in Dublin pub

The man told gardaí he had taken 30 tablets and vodka before making the crank call.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail and Isabel Hayes Monday 2 Dec 2019, 6:06 PM
1 hour ago 5,737 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4915093
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A DRUG ADDICT who made a bogus emergency call about a gangland member being shot in a Dublin pub has been given a suspended sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that 11 garda units, a fire brigade truck and an ambulance raced to the scene after Brendan Treacy (36) made the crank call from his mobile phone two years ago.

Treacy reported that a gangland member had been shot at Peadar Kearney House, Railway Street, Dublin, and that a black Toyota Avensis car had been seen leaving the area.

Emergency response teams remained at the scene for 24 minutes before the operation was called off.

Treacy later answered his phone to gardaí, told them where he was and admitted making the call had been a “moment of madness” while he was “completely wasted” on tablets and vodka.

Sentencing him today, Judge Martina Baxter said the entire community suffered as a result of garda resources being diverted from real crimes. “It was such a dangerous diversion of resources and a waste of valuable time,” Judge Baxter said.

But she noted gardaí were satisfied that Treacy was not attempting to “test garda response times” or divert them from a particular crime scene.

She also commended his efforts in rehabilitating from drugs, noting he has been clean of heroin for two years and now helps others to recover from addiction.

She suspended the two-and-a-half year sentence on a number of conditions.

Treacy, of Jamestown Park, Ratoath, Co Meath, pleaded guilty to making a false report at an unknown location in Dublin 1 on 23 August, 2017. He has 40 previous convictions including theft, road traffic and drugs offences.

Detective Sergeant Brendan Casey previously told the court that a mixture of garda units, including the armed response unit and the armed detective unit, attended the scene.

The call was later linked to Treacy’s phone and he agreed to meet gardaí. He said that earlier on the day in question, while buying tablets, a man threatened to shoot him in the back of the head.

He said he didn’t know why he placed the call, but that it could have been because he had taken 30 tablets and vodka and the man had threatened to shoot him.

He told gardaí he was deeply ashamed of his actions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail and Isabel Hayes

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie