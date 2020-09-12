This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in Dublin city in relation to 18 ATM cyber thefts

Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out the arrest as part of a probe into cyber fraud offences in Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 8:02 AM
1 hour ago 9,517 Views 12 Comments
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after an operation carried out in Dublin yesterday in relation to cyber fraud that lead to theft from customers’ accounts and damage to ATMs.

During an operation carried out in Dublin city yesterday by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, Gardaí said that a 34-year-old Romanian national was arrested.

Gardaí said that the investigation into “transaction reversal frauds” was reported by a financial institution on 13 January this year.

Between 8-10 January, 18 ATM machines were targeted in Dublin resulting in the theft of money from customer’s accounts and damage to the ATMs.

The 34-year-old is currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. He can be held for up to seven days.

The Garda Crime Bureau is to continue its work with UK police and Europol as part of a probe into international criminal organisations committing cyber fraud in Ireland.

