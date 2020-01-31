This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 January, 2020
Jury in Adrian Donohoe murder trial shown footage of moment Garda was shot dead

It is the prosecution’s case that Detective Sergeant Adrian Donohoe died from a single shotgun blast.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 31 Jan 2020, 9:07 PM
40 minutes ago 3,382 Views No Comments
Specialists from the Garda Forensic and Technical Bureau teams examining the scene at the Lordship Credit Union in 2013.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Specialists from the Garda Forensic and Technical Bureau teams examining the scene at the Lordship Credit Union in 2013.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE JURY IN a capital murder trial has been shown footage of the moment when a garda was shot dead in the car park of a credit union during an armed robbery.

Detective Garda Gareth Kenna said the footage shows a vehicle blocking the exit to the credit union car park while four men emerge.

One of them, he said, is carrying what seems to be a shotgun and, “appears to recoil and appears almost to hit the ground”. 

It is the prosecution’s case that Detective Sergeant Adrian Donohoe died from a single shotgun blast. 

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Síochána on active duty on 25 January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Garda Kenna told prosecuting counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he compiled CCTV footage for the investigation into Donohoe’s death.

Showing the jury footage from the Lordship Credit Union on 25 January 2013, he described two cars, a Nissan Qashqai and an unmarked garda patrol car, entering the car park at 9.25pm.

A man came out of the credit union and went to a Mazda car while the Nissan and the garda car moved towards the exit. 

He said:

You can see a vehicle has arrived on the road blocking the car park exit just as the Nissan Qashqai arrived at the car park exit.

As the garda car followed behind, Kenna said two people can be seen running towards the garda car while two other people could be seen going to the other cars.

He said: “The first person has what appears to be a shotgun. It is fully extended. This individual appears to recoil and appears almost to hit the ground.”

At this point in the evidence defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC said that the witness was “getting close to editorialising” and Justice Michael White asked Detective Garda Kenna to give his evidence objectively and not to give any “comment” or to offer his own views.

Kenna continued that the four people then appeared to leave the car park before the vehicle blocking the exit drove off in the direction of Dundalk.

The witness confirmed that the length of time from when the vehicle pulled up to block the exit to when it pulled off was 58 seconds. The jury was then shown a second view of the same incident from a different CCTV camera and another view from a dashcam in the Mazda.

The jury also heard from employees of credit unions in Cooley, Omeath and Carlingford who were working that night.

Marie McCarthy told Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution that she counted the money from the three credit unions and it totalled €27,375.

She put it in a bag at Cooley Credit Union and gave it to Mary Hanlon who then left with a garda patrol car to go to Lordship Credit Union.

The trial continues in front of Justice Michael White and a jury of eight men and seven women next Tuesday.

Eoin Reynolds

