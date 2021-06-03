#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

Lead cyber crime garda issues advice to public struck by data leak from HSE ransomware attack

The data of 520 patients has appeared online since the cyber attack.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 1:20 PM
53 minutes ago 6,194 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5456714
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE GARDA LEADING the investigation into the HSE cyber attack has issued a warning to the public as data has appeared on line. 

It is now 21 days since the ransomware attack was detected on HSE computer systems. 

The HSE confirmed last Friday that data from at least 520 patients has appeared online.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said that the gardaí were continuing their probe to find the hackers.

Speaking in a video on Twitter, Cleary sought to advise people of the dangers of the data breach.

“The recent HSE cyber attack has highlighted the crippling effect cybercrime can have on an organization or business.

“Following confirmation from the HSE that some personal data breach has been published online our advice would be that if you were contacted by a person stating that they have your personal information, and they’re looking for you to confirm your bank account details, you should not engage with them, or provide any personal information.

“You should report the matter immediately to your local Garda station.

“The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau is continuing its criminal investigation as the HSE ransomware attack would earn international law enforcement partners,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cleary gave advice to the public about the attack how to follow some simple strategies to prevent become a victim of scams. 

“While the focus is on cyber security we are asking members of the public business owners and ICT managers to take the opportunity to review your online safety and security.

“If in doubt follow the five cyber safety steps. One, don’t open attachments or links from emails or text messages, unless you are sure that you know and trust the source.

“Two: don’t mix data from your work and personal online activity. Three, be careful when using remote access methods to your company network.

“Four, only use official sources to update antivirus software, and your computer system patches, and five, have a safe and up to date backup, which is kept separate from the network of computer systems. For further information, please Visit garda.ie,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie