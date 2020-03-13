This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris set to announce new policing measures over coronavirus outbreak

The announcement about the new plans will be made today.

By Aoife Barry Friday 13 Mar 2020, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 16,380 Views 33 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris is set to announce new policing arrangements today that are aimed at supporting communities and businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The move comes as Ireland deals with the unprecedented situation of tackling the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19. Yesterday, it was announced that 27 more people have contracted Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total to 70.

Also yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that schools, third-level institutions, and public facilities across the country are to close to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All museums, galleries and tourism sites will shut. Mass gatherings of over 100 (indoor) and 500 (outdoor) are cancelled. All these measures will take effect until 29 March.

Though no official details of the policing plan have been released, RTÉ reports this morning that Harris is set to announce an increase in high visibility patrols all over the country, and that additional gardaí are to be deployed to support businesses and the public.

It’s understood that trainee gardaí from the Garda College in Templemore will be deployed to help with the high-visibility policing.

Related Read

12.03.20 'We shouldn't stockpile': Ministers Harris and Humphreys warn against coronavirus panic-buying

The commissioner is due to make a statement to the media on the matter this morning.

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

