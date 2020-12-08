#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

Fourteen attempted assassinations thwarted by gardaí in 2019

The figures were contained in the force’s latest annual report.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 8:35 AM
40 minutes ago 2,808 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5291993
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

GARDAÍ PREVENTED 14 attempted assassinations and seized over €21 million worth of drugs last year, according to new figures contained in the force’s annual report for 2019.

Approximately €21,335,211 worth of drugs were seized by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in 2019, as well as 18 firearms and over €2.5 million in cash.

The seizures came as the force grew to its largest-ever personnel size, with 14,307 Garda members among a total of 17,709 people who worked for An Garda Síochána last year. 

The report says 2019 was a year of progress for gardaí, when there was “significant investment by Government” and changes to policing under ‘A Policing Service for our Future’.

A new model with larger divisions and more resources was also introduced last year, with the aim of delivering increased visibility in communities, more local police services and a stronger focus on community policing.

Public trust was surveyed at its highest level in five years during 2019, with the Public Attitudes Survey showing 92% trust among the public in gardaí in the third quarter of the year.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the report showed that the dedication of the force in keeping people safe last year.

“The results of this can be seen in the 2019 Garda Public Attitudes Survey,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It found high levels of satisfaction with the service we provide and public trust of over 90 per cent.

“An Garda Síochána’s role in securing the State during the year was also evident from major seizures of weaponary that degraded the capability of dissident groups, convictions for terrorism offences, and large-scale preparations for potential terrorist incidents.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie