This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want to stamp it out': New garda anti-corruption unit will be in place by end of year

The Garda Commissioner said this unit will investigate allegations around drug use and inappropriate behaviour towards vulnerable people.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 8 May 2019, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,977 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4625209
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A NEW ANTI-corruption unit in An Garda Síochána will be up and running by the end of the year, the Garda Commissioner has said.

Commissioner Drew Harris said this unit will investigate allegations around drug use, the flow of information outside of the organisation and inappropriate associations with criminals.

“As an organisation we want to be proactive, we want to show that we are very serious about making sure we have a healthy workforce, which is an honest workforce,” he told reporters.

And so specifically we know there are major threats that can really face into us around the integrity of the organisation. They could be things like drugs, inappropriate associations with criminal gangs and inappropriate behaviour towards vulnerable victims – towards vulnerable females in particular.

“These are areas we want to make sure we clamp down on. There is no room for those in the organisation who would behave in such a way which is either crime or well outside the standards of behaviour that I, and the public, expect of members of An Garda Siochana.”

He said he wanted members of the public to be assured that the organisation is serious about making sure any corruption is “stamped out”. 

The unit will be based in Garda Headquarters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park and initial plans have already been drawn up and submitted by Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan.

Harris said this unit would share information with the Garda Ombudsman’s office, but he said investigating corruption should be the job of An Garda Síochána.

“There’s all forms of wrongdoing and corruption that we will become aware of first, it’s very difficult for an external agency to be aware of, for example, data flowing outside of the organisation,” he explained.

“We know our workforce best and I think that we have a responsibility to make sure that is a healthy workforce in terms of its behaviours.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie