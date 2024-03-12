Garda due in court in Dublin charged in connection with anti-corruption probe

A GARDA BASED in the east of the country has been charged in connection with an anti-corruption investigation.

A garda spokesperson confirmed this morning that the development will see the garda appear this morning before the Dublin District Court.

The gardaí have confirmed that four gardaí have been suspended from duty as alleged offences have been investigated.

It is understood that the investigation is focused on interactions the individual gardaí had with members of the public.

It is believed that the four gardaí were involved in the investigation of serious crime.

The probe was led by the Anti-Corruption Unit which is a part of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.