Gardaí appeal for information over alleged sexual assaults in Sligo town yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following alleged sexual assaults that occurred near Sligo Town yesterday.

In a statement released this evening, Gardaí said: “Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses in relation to a number of alleged assaults that occurred near Sligo Town yesterday evening”.

Advertisement

Gardaí have said that they are keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo between 8pm and 10pm and who noticed any activity that may have caught their attention.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking road users who travelled through these areas and may have dash-cam footage to make this available to them.

“In addition, Gardaí are making an appeal to taxi drivers who were working at the time and who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton, to come forward,” said a Garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations remain ongoing.