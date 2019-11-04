This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 November, 2019
Gardaí issue appeal for witnesses of dangerous driving incident in Enfield

In the incident, a silver Lexus hit a garda patrol car and a parked vehicle.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 4 Nov 2019, 3:00 PM
A silver Lexus collided with a garda patrol car in the incident.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses after an incident of dangerous driving yesterday in Enfield.

The incident took place at approximately 3.15pm yesterday, 3 November at Innwood Estate, Enfield, Co Meath. 

Gardaí were called to the scene following reports of three or four men in a silver Lexus acting suspiciously in the area.

The car reversed and hit a parked vehicle before colliding with a garda patrol car. The Lexus then went up onto the footpath and left the scene at speed heading in the direction of nearby village Rathmolyon.

The silver Lexus is similar to one also being sought by gardaí in connection with other suspicious activities.  

The back bumper is now missing from the Lexus as a result of this incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in this area on Sunday between 3pm and 4pm.

They are also issuing an appeal to road users with camera footage travelling in the area at this time to contact gardaí, along with anyone who may have seen a silver Lexus with a missing back bumper after 3.15pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9431222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

