Gardaí issue appeal for witnesses of dangerous driving incident in Enfield

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses after an incident of dangerous driving yesterday in Enfield.

The incident took place at approximately 3.15pm yesterday, 3 November at Innwood Estate, Enfield, Co Meath.

Gardaí were called to the scene following reports of three or four men in a silver Lexus acting suspiciously in the area.

The car reversed and hit a parked vehicle before colliding with a garda patrol car. The Lexus then went up onto the footpath and left the scene at speed heading in the direction of nearby village Rathmolyon.

The silver Lexus is similar to one also being sought by gardaí in connection with other suspicious activities.

The back bumper is now missing from the Lexus as a result of this incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in this area on Sunday between 3pm and 4pm.

They are also issuing an appeal to road users with camera footage travelling in the area at this time to contact gardaí, along with anyone who may have seen a silver Lexus with a missing back bumper after 3.15pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9431222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.