Gardaí launch appeal following separate assaults on two men 'seriously injured' in Galway

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to two separate assaults in Galway in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The incidents occurred on Eglington Street in Galway city between the hours of 1.30am and 2.30am on Saturday morning.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured as he came to the aid of another man being assaulted and he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

The second male, a man in his late 60s, received serious but non-life threatening injuries and didn’t require hospital treatment at the time.

Gardaí are appealing in particular for any witnesses who came to the assistance of an injured male outside the Brown Thomas store to contact them.

“We are also appealing to any motorists who may have dash cam footage, and especially Taxis who travelled this route between the hours of 1.30am -2.30am to come forward,” a statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.