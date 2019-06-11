Garda on duty witnessed fatal stabbing incident on O'Connell Street

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING LAST night’s fatal stabbing of a man on Dublin’s O’Connell Street have said the incident was witnessed by a garda who was on beat patrol and have appealed for witnesses who were in the area.

The garda, who was on duty nearby before the incident, observed two men in the company of each other and asked that they be monitored by Garda CCTV in the area, An Garda Síochána said in a statement today.

The men were seen engaging in a physical altercation which the garda immediately responded to. The garda had already circulated a description of one of the men, who was arrested shortly after by a second garda on beat patrol in the nearby Marlborough Street area.

Upon arrival at the scene on O’Connell Street, the garda noticed that the first man had been stabbed and attempted to administer first aid, assisted by members of the public.

The man, whose age is unknown, was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

His body has since been removed to Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem is expected to take place later today by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Following last night’s incident, O’Connell Street has been closed off and traffic diverted.

Superintendent Paul Costello, Store Street Garda Station has asked that any members of the public who were in the O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am this morning to contact An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí are particularly interested in hearing from any member of the public who may have taken mobile phone footage of the incident or any mobile phone footage or dashcam footage in these streets during these hours.

“An Garda Síochána are aware that this incident has caused significant disruption within Dublin City Centre this morning, and are working to minimise this disruption as quickly as possible,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

“However, An Garda Síochána is conscious that a full and thorough investigation into this fatal incident must be carried out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.