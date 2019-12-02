Gardaí appealing for witnesses of handbag robbery and assault in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses in relation to a robbery and assault in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday.

The incident took place on the Castle Road in Bandon shortly after 3am on 1 December. A woman was approached by a man who stole her handbag, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.

Three men in the area at the time came to the woman’s assistance. She did not require medical attention at the time. No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and wearing black clothes with PUMA written across the jumper.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Castle Road area in Bandon between 2.45am and 3.30am on 1 December who may have witnessed the incident.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect that evening, to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any other garda station.