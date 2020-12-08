Gardaí seek public's help finding 53-year-old woman missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUE an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 53-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin.

Paula Molloy was last seen in the Clonsilla area at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

She is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, of slim build and with brown hair.

When she was last seen, Paula was wearing a black tracksuit, a black jacket and had a purple satchel.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating her is being urged to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.