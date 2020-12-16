Have you seen Oisín? Appeal to find 29-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal as they seek the whereabouts of a 29-year-old man who has been missing from his home since yesterday.

Oisín Hennessy was last seen leaving his home in Rathfarnham at around 1.30pm on Tuesday 15 December.

He is described at being 6 foot 3 inches in height, with brown hair and of slim build.

Gardaí and Oisín’s family say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Rathfarnham on 01 666 6500 or any Garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.