Gardaí renew appeal for missing 15-year-old last seen in Cork two weeks ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kayla Ryan, who was last seen in Cork City on Tuesday, 27 October.

Kayla is described as 5ft 2in tall, of slight build with long brown hair.

When last seen Kayla was wearing grey leggings, a black hoodie, black puff jacket and black Nike air max trainers.

She is known to frequent the Mallow area of Co, Cork, according to a garda spokesperson. A previous missing person’s appeal was issued for her on 30 October.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.