GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an alert for information after a man allegedly robbed a premises at gunpoint in Limerick City this morning.

Gardaí said cash and goods were stolen in the raid, at CeX, a games and tech buy and sell business, located on Cruises Street.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that “a suspected firearm was involved in this incident”.

“Gardaí received report of an alleged incident of armed robbery that occurred at approximately 10.55am today, Monday, 8 April 2024 at a premises on Cruises Street, Limerick City,” he said.

“A sum of cash and a number of goods were taken in the course of this incident.”

The Garda spokesperson said that “no injuries were reported”.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

It’s understood gardaí have harvested an image of a suspect from CCTV footage at the store and are searching for the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400.