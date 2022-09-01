Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 1 September 2022
Garda appeal after pedestrian (70s) seriously injured in road crash

The incident happened at around 10.15am this morning on the N25 in the Kinsalebeg area.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 6,262 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5855525
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a man in his 70s was knocked down and seriously injured in Waterford.

A man in his 70s was later taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported.

Diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is underway this evening.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

