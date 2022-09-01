Garda appeal after pedestrian (70s) seriously injured in road crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a man in his 70s was knocked down and seriously injured in Waterford.
The incident happened at around 10.15am this morning on the N25 in the Kinsalebeg area.
A man in his 70s was later taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported.
Diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is underway this evening.
A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.
“Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”
