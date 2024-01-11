Armed gardaí on patrol in Corduff as tensions remain high after Christmas Eve shooting

ARMED GARDA PATROLS are continuing in the Corduff area of West Dublin as tensions remain high following the Blanchardstown Christmas Eve restaurant shooting that left two people dead.

The patrols, led by members of the Armed Support Unit, are focused on limiting the chances of further attacks. The Christmas shooting was the latest incident in a dangerous gangland feud that has been ongoing in the wider area since 2018.

It is understood that gardaí are specifically targeting known members of the opposing factions and interacting with them while they move around the area.

There is also a keen focus on intelligence and recording movements and locations of people suspected of involvement in the feud.

Three men are charged and before the courts in relation to the murder of Tristan Sherry, the gunman who staged the attack at Browne’s Steakhouse on 24 December.

It is now clear that Sherry, who died after he was set upon in the restaurant, was sent to attack members of the Corduff-based Hennessy family who were enjoying a pre-Christmas meal.

Jason Hennessy Senior was shot in the incident and died last Thursday from his injuries. Hennessy, described by one source who spoke to The Journal as a “violent bully”, moved into drug dealing and crime relatively late in life and was due to stand trial on money laundering charges.

A fourth man was arrested yesterday by gardaí in connection with the attack at the restaurant and is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act.

Feud

The Corduff feud had eased after serious violence in 2018 and 2019 which saw multiple shootings, beatings and other attacks across the West Dublin area.

The violence in 2018 and 2019 prompted gardaí in Blanchardstown and Finglas to put a plan in place to shut it down. They raided a number of houses on multiple occasions, brought armed units in to respond to shootings and established a taskforce to focus attention on the gangs.

The Garda Community Action Team (CAT) was tasked with stopping and searching the Hennessys along with other criminals.

More broadly, gardaí also carried out searches across the area – including in ditches near the Sport Ireland campus – during which guns and ammunition were found, along with drugs and vast quantities of cash.

Details of the funerals for both men have not been released for security reasons but it is understood that at least one of the ceremonies has been delayed by the family.