Gardaí probe early morning cash-in-transit van robbery in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an armed robbery on a cash-in-transit van in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at 6.40am when a man, armed with a knife, attacked a security worker at a business on the Crumlin Road.

Armed and uniformed gardaí responded to the incident but the attacker had fled. A spokesperson confirmed that detectives are now investigating and appealed for information.

“The incident occurred at approximately 6.40am when a lone male approached a worker who was carrying a cash box. The male produced a knife and demanded the cash box be handed over. The male quickly fled the scene with the box, which was empty at the time.

“No injuries were reported. Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Gardaí at Sundrive Garda Station 01 666 6600. Investigations ongoing,” the spokesperson said.