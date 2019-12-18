This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Gardaí probe armed robbery at Offaly post office

The incident happened around 9.30am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 3:50 PM
58 minutes ago 2,872 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4939980
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after two armed men robbed a post office in Offaly this morning. 

The incident happened around 9.30am this morning in the Clara area. 

Gardaí said that two men in balaclavas entered with what’s believed to be a firearm and a knife and threatened staff. They left the scene with a sum of cash in a Silver Toyota Avensis (07 D registered).

This car was discovered on fire on the Kilbeggan road on the outskirts of Clara a short time later. It’s understood they left from here in what is described as a dark hatchback car.

A garda spokesman said: “No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to contact them, as well as any sightings of a Silver Toyota Avensis or a dark hatchback car as described.
 
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

