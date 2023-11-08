Garda fires gun at stolen truck in dramatic chase across County Cork

AN ARMED GARDA fired a gunshot into the cab of a stolen truck in Cork this morning during a pursuit in which the lorry rammed several cars.

No injuries were reported following the chase but garda vehicles and civilian cars were damaged.

It is understood that a garda fired the shot through the windshield of the truck and the heavy goods vehicle was brought to a stop shortly afterwards.

Sources have said that armed officers feared for the safety of motorists and pedestrians during the incident.

A large number of gardaí were involved in the pursuit in the Togher area of Cork city after the lorry, which is understood to be a delivery vehicle, was stolen in the Bandon area of west Cork.

The alleged driver of the stolen truck was arrested and is currently in custody in a garda station.

A garda statement confirmed that the lorry was stolen in the Bandon area on Tuesday night.

“This morning, the vehicle was located in the Togher area of Cork. The vehicle failed to stop when directed to do so by Gardaí.

“A managed containment operation was put in place by Gardaí with multiple units involved. The containment operation ended in the Forge Hill area of Togher.

“A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection to this incident and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Southern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Two Garda vehicles were damaged in the course of this operation. No injuries were reported,” a statement said.

A spokesperson for the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) confirmed that gardaí have notified them of the shot fired incident.

“I can confirm that in line with standard procedures, GSOC received a notification of the discharge of a firearm during a vehicle containment incident in County Cork today,” he said.