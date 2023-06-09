Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Detained
Former senior garda arrested for alleged sexual offences
The garda, who had retired from the force, has been detained at a garda station in Dublin.
21 minutes ago

A FORMER SENIOR officer in An Garda Síochana has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged sexual offences. 

The man, who has retired from the force, is being questioned at a garda station in Dublin.

 A spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said that the man was arrested for “alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.”

In a statement the Garda Press Office also confirmed that the man was a former member of An Garda Síochána. 

It is understood that the former officer was involved in investigations of serious crime on a national basis. 

