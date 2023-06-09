Former senior garda arrested for alleged sexual offences

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A FORMER SENIOR officer in An Garda Síochana has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged sexual offences.
The man, who has retired from the force, is being questioned at a garda station in Dublin.
A spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said that the man was arrested for “alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.”
In a statement the Garda Press Office also confirmed that the man was a former member of An Garda Síochána.
It is understood that the former officer was involved in investigations of serious crime on a national basis.
