Former senior garda arrested for alleged sexual offences

A FORMER SENIOR officer in An Garda Síochana has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged sexual offences.

The man, who has retired from the force, is being questioned at a garda station in Dublin.

Advertisement

A spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said that the man was arrested for “alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.”

In a statement the Garda Press Office also confirmed that the man was a former member of An Garda Síochána.

It is understood that the former officer was involved in investigations of serious crime on a national basis.