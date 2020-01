A GARDA HAS been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a woman.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed to TheJournal.ie that a member of An Garda Síochána has been arrested and is currently detained at a Midlands garda station.

The spokesperson declined to give details of the nature of the offence the man was arrested for.

Multiple sources confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the arrest related to an allegation of sexual assault.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee.